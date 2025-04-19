Vietnam, India enhance cooperation in physical training and sports

Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Le Thi Hoang Yen has expressed her desire to further strengthen cooperation with India in the field of physical training and sports.

Deputy Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Le Thi Hoang Yen meets with Indian Deputy Ambassador Tako Ajungla Jamir in Hanoi on April 18. (Photo: bvhttdl.gov.vn)

At a working session with Indian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Tako Ajungla Jamir in Hanoi on April 18, Yen emphasized that the two nations have built a solid foundation of cooperation through years of active engagement in the sports sector, including the participation of national teams in various sporting events held in each country.

She noted that India annually provides yoga scholarships for Vietnamese applicants and that Vietnam has actively marked the International Day of Yoga with diverse events across the country, drawing widespread participation from the public.

Looking ahead, Yen expressed Vietnam’s hope to expand cooperation in both elite and community-level sports. She proposed enhancing collaboration in athletics and archery, including the deployment of Indian experts to Vietnam, the provision of training and competition equipment, and opportunities for Vietnamese athletes to train and compete in India. The official also encouraged broader sports initiatives for women, especially in yoga.

For her part, Ajungla Jamir applauded Vietnam’s notable success in sports such as archery and football and voiced her support for advancing bilateral ties at the federation level. She suggested direct engagement between the respective archery and football federations to facilitate information sharing and mutual site visits, affirming her readiness to serve as a liaison to ensure productive cooperation.

The diplomat also praised the strong momentum of the yoga movement in Vietnam and called for continued support from the Vietnam Sports Administration to ensure a meaningful celebration of the upcoming International Day of Yoga.

She expressed her optimism that the working session would lay the groundwork for expanded cooperation in yoga, athletics, and archery, while also fostering opportunities in other sports.

Vietnamplus