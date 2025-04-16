Vietnamese chess player wins gold medal at 2025 tournament champion

A Vietnamese chess boy secured the gold medal in the U14 category at the 2025 FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships.

A Vietnamese chess player, Nguyen Nam Kiet, secured the gold medal in the U14 category at the 2025 FIDE World Youth Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships, leading a remarkable clean sweep of the podium by Vietnamese competitors.

Nguyen Nam Kiet secures the gold medal in the Under-14 category.

Vietnamese chess has celebrated success at the 2025 World Youth Rapid and Blitz Championship, with Nguyen Nam Kiet securing the gold medal in the Under-14 category.

The tournament is being held in Greece for players in the U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, and U18 age groups. Late at night on April 15 (Vietnam time), the rapid chess event ended and Vietnamese players won a total of one gold medal, three silver medals, and four bronze medals.

The only gold medal of Vietnamese youth chess belongs to player Nguyen Nam Kiet in the U14 men's group. The players had to compete in 11 games according to the Swiss system to determine the final result.

In this group, two Vietnamese players, Dau Khuong Duy and Nguyen Nam Kiet, both scored 9 points after 11 games, but Nam Kiet ranked first thanks to a higher bonus coefficient. In 11 games played, Nam Kiet only lost 1 game (in game 8) to player Singh Siddharth (USA) and won 8, drew 2.

Adding to Vietnam's success at the 2025 World Youth Rapid and Blitz Championship, Dau Khuong Duy secured the silver medal with 9 wins and 2 losses in the U14 category. Notably, fellow Vietnamese player Duong Vu Anh also achieved a podium finish, claiming the bronze medal with a total of 8 points in the same U14 group.

In the men's categories, Vietnamese youth chess secured a silver medal through Nguyen Bao Nam in the Under-8 division and a bronze medal from Hoang Tan Vinh in the Under-10 category.

In the women’s categories, Nguyen Thanh Huong earned a silver medal in the Under-12 division. Despite her strong performance—scoring 8.5 points across 11 games—she was narrowly edged out by top-ranked Yunker Alisa Genrietta, who finished with 10 points.



In the Under-10 group, Tran Hoang Bao An claimed the bronze medal, while Nguyen Binh Vy also secured bronze in the Under-18 group.

The tournament attracted more than 430 players from 48 countries and territories around the world. Players competed in rapid chess and blitz chess according to their tables. After rapid chess, blitz chess will be played on April 16 and 17 local time. Vietnam's youth chess team has 40 players participating in this year's tournament.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy