Vietnam to host major international women's football tournaments in 2025

These include the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Group E), the AFF U19 Women’s Championship 2025 and the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnam will host three key international women’s football tournaments in 2025, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

These include the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Group E), the AFF U19 Women’s Championship 2025, and the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Group E) will take place from June 29 to July 5 at Viet Tri Stadium in Phu Tho province. Vietnam will compete against the UAE, Guam, and Maldives, with home advantage expected to boost their chances.

To prepare, the national women’s team will begin training on May 6 and have an overseas training session in June. This follows their historic quarterfinal run at the 2022 Asian Cup and their debut at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The AFF U19 Women’s Championship 2025 will be co-hosted by the VFF and the Ho Chi Minh City Football Federation. It is scheduled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification and aims to promote regional unity through sports. With ongoing investment in youth development, Vietnam’s U19 women’s team is expected to perform strongly.

The AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be held in Hanoi from August 2 to 10. The draw results will be announced on April 28. Following their debut in the 2024 finals in Uzbekistan, the Vietnamese U20 women’s team is aiming to qualify again.

Hosting these tournaments marks a significant step in enhancing both Vietnam’s organizational capacity and the overall development of women’s football in the country.

Vietnamplus