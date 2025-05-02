Vietnam secures three silver medals at IWF World Youth & Junior Championships

The Vietnamese young weightlifting team clinched a silver medal at the IWF World Youth & Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, on the morning of May 2 (Vietnam time).

Y Lien (in red) wins the silver medal at the 2025 IWF World Youth & Junior Championships in Peru. (Photo: Minh Minh)

In the women's 49-kilogram category, Vietnamese weightlifter Y Lien successfully lifted 74 kilograms in three snatches and 94 kilograms in clean & jerk in three attempts, achieving a total lift of 168 kilograms.

With these results, young weightlifter Y Lien secured three silver medals in the women’s 49-kilogram category for the junior division.

Mexican weightlifter Lopez Ponciano won the junior championship in a total lift of 169 kilograms.

In the junior division of the women’s 49- kilogram category, Chinese athlete Yan Quihui claimed first with a total lift of 179 kilograms.

Y Lien is currently an athlete representing the Ho Chi Minh City sports.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong