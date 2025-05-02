Sports

Vietnam secures three silver medals at IWF World Youth & Junior Championships

SGGPO

The Vietnamese young weightlifting team clinched a silver medal at the IWF World Youth & Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, on the morning of May 2 (Vietnam time).

img-4539-3594-8706.jpg
Y Lien (in red) wins the silver medal at the 2025 IWF World Youth & Junior Championships in Peru. (Photo: Minh Minh)

In the women's 49-kilogram category, Vietnamese weightlifter Y Lien successfully lifted 74 kilograms in three snatches and 94 kilograms in clean & jerk in three attempts, achieving a total lift of 168 kilograms.

With these results, young weightlifter Y Lien secured three silver medals in the women’s 49-kilogram category for the junior division.

Mexican weightlifter Lopez Ponciano won the junior championship in a total lift of 169 kilograms.

In the junior division of the women’s 49- kilogram category, Chinese athlete Yan Quihui claimed first with a total lift of 179 kilograms.

Y Lien is currently an athlete representing the Ho Chi Minh City sports.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

IWF World Youth & Junior Championships Vietnamese weightlifter Y Lien the Ho Chi Minh City sports

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn