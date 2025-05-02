Vietnam secures three silver medals at IWF World Youth & Junior Championships

In the women's 49-kilogram category, Vietnamese weightlifter Y Lien successfully lifted 74 kilograms in three snatches and 94 kilograms in clean & jerk in three attempts, achieving a total lift of 168 kilograms.
With these results, young weightlifter Y Lien secured three silver medals in the women’s 49-kilogram category for the junior division.
Mexican weightlifter Lopez Ponciano won the junior championship in a total lift of 169 kilograms.
In the junior division of the women’s 49- kilogram category, Chinese athlete Yan Quihui claimed first with a total lift of 179 kilograms.
Y Lien is currently an athlete representing the Ho Chi Minh City sports.