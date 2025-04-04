Vietnam moves up five notches in latest FIFA rankings

Vietnam has moved up five places to 109th in the FIFA rankings for April, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on April 3.

Vietnam's national football team.

This improvement is mainly thanks to the accumulated points from the wins over Cambodia in FIFA Day's friendlies and Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, along with important victories at the end of 2024, especially against Thailand in the ASEAN Cup finals.

These results helped Vietnam gain 19.04 points, bringing them closer to the FIFA Top 100.

Despite climbing five places, the Vietnamese team is not the one with the biggest leap in Southeast Asia. Myanmar is the team with the most impressive breakthrough when it moved seven places, to 162nd. Indonesia and the Philippines also made progress when they both climbed four places, ranking 123rd and 146th, respectively. Meanwhile, Malaysia jumped only one step to 132nd in the world.

Meanwhile, Thailand dropped two notches to 99th globally after struggling in their recent international matches. However, Thailand remained the highest-ranked team in Southeast Asia.

FIFA is scheduled to announce its following rankings update in July.

Vietnamplus