Vietnam win youth table tennis gold

Vietnam won gold at the Southeast Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship on April 21 in Indonesia.

Vietnamese pair Nguyen Van Tuan Anh and Nguyen Duc Viet receive a bonus payment from their coach after winning. Photo of VTTF

Players Nguyen Van Tuan Anh and Nguyen Duc Viet came from behind to defeat Malaysian Lai Yong Ren and Chan Yi Jack 3-1 to win the boys' U15 doubles.

Earlier, players Do Le Van Chi and Le Hoang Linh Dan took bronze in the girls' U15 doubles.

Vietnamese players are also guaranteed more medals with Nguyen Van Tuan Anh and Do Le Van Chi advancing to the semi-finals of the singles, which will be played later on April 22.

Vietnam sent 16 competitors to take part in this year's tournament held from April 17-24 in Jakarta.

Last year, Vietnam brought home three golds in the boys' U15 and U19 doubles and in the boys' U19 singles, along with one silver and three bronzes.

VNA