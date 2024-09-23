Vietnamese karate wins three golds, ranks 2nd at 2024 Asian Championships

The Vietnamese karate team excelled on the decisive day of the 2024 AKF Senior Championships, securing victories in all three kumite (sparring) finals.

Hoang Thi My Tam (second from the left) achieves an outstanding victory, winning the gold medal in the women's 55kg category. (Photo: AKF)

On September 22, the final day of the championships took place in Hangzhou, China, where the Vietnamese team confidently competed in three kumite finals. In the women's 55kg category, Hoang Thi My Tam advanced to the final after an impressive 7-0 win over Iranian fighter Taravat in the semifinals. Facing China's Wei Yuchun in the final, My Tam delivered precise strikes and displayed great determination, winning 2-0 to claim the gold medal.

Following this success, the coaching staff had high hopes for veteran fighter Nguyen Thi Ngoan in the women's over-68kg final. In the semifinals, Nguyen Thi Ngoan put on a dominant performance, defeating Japan’s Sugita Sumire 7-4. In the final, she faced Gurung Arika of Nepal and exceeded expectations with a commanding 6-0 victory to secure another gold medal.

The final match for Vietnam's karate team was the women's team kumite event. Head coach Duong Hoang Long fielded a lineup of Nguyen Thi Ngoan, Nguyen Thi Dieu Ly, Hoang Thi My Tam, and Dinh Thi Huong to face China. After the bouts, the Vietnamese team triumphed 2-0, securing the gold medal. Having won the women's team kumite gold at the 2023 AKF Senior Championships, Vietnam successfully defended their title with this year's victory.

In total, Vietnam's karate team claimed three gold medals, two silvers, and one bronze, placing second in the overall standings. Japan took the top spot with five golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. Kazakhstan finished third with two golds, two silvers, and one bronze. Host nation China ranked sixth with one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes. Thailand finished 11th, earning one silver and one bronze.

"We commend the athletes for their hard work. Vietnamese karate is well-prepared for various events with the highest level of determination. The coaching staff currently includes young kumite and kata coaches who are eager to learn, build their expertise, and possess strong tactical awareness. The team features a group of young athletes with excellent physiques, solid techniques, discipline, and a strong commitment to competing in major tournaments," said Mr. Vu Son Ha, Head of the Vietnamese karate delegation, following the finals.

The 2024 AKF Senior Championships attracted 355 athletes from 30 countries and territories across the continent, with a total of 16 sets of medals contested. According to Mr. Vu Son Ha, all strong teams in Asia sent their best lineups, making every result highly significant.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan