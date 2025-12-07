Vietnam sports delegation departs for Thailand to attend 33rd SEA Games

The Head of the Vietnam sports delegation, along with several medical staff and delegation members, departed for Thailand on the morning of December 7 to attend the 33rd SEA Games.

Additionally, Deputy Heads of the delegation Hoang Quoc Vinh, Le Thanh Ha and Nguyen Ngoc Long also traveled to Thailand.

At the send-off ceremony for the delegation on the morning of December 12, Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet was present to encourage the delegation members.

Head of the Vietnam sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh stated that the Vietnam sports delegation has fully completed its preparations. The coaches and athletes are confident to bring home the best results for Vietnamese sports.

As scheduled, a total number of 113 delegation members are expected to travel to Thailand for the 2025 SEA Games on December 7.

Joining the biggest sports event of the Southeast Asian region, the Vietnam sports delegation will send 1,165 members, competing in 443 out of the 579 total events at the tournament.

Some events began on December 3. The official competition will take place from December 9 to December 20.

>>>Below are some photos at the send-off ceremony for the delegation on the morning of December 7.

Related News Vietnam sports delegation poised for SEA Games 33 with goal of 100 gold medals longform

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong