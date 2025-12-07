Sports

Vietnam sports delegation departs for Thailand to attend 33rd SEA Games

SGGPO

The Head of the Vietnam sports delegation, along with several medical staff and delegation members, departed for Thailand on the morning of December 7 to attend the 33rd SEA Games.

Additionally, Deputy Heads of the delegation Hoang Quoc Vinh, Le Thanh Ha and Nguyen Ngoc Long also traveled to Thailand.

At the send-off ceremony for the delegation on the morning of December 12, Director General of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet was present to encourage the delegation members.

Head of the Vietnam sports delegation Nguyen Hong Minh stated that the Vietnam sports delegation has fully completed its preparations. The coaches and athletes are confident to bring home the best results for Vietnamese sports.

As scheduled, a total number of 113 delegation members are expected to travel to Thailand for the 2025 SEA Games on December 7.

Joining the biggest sports event of the Southeast Asian region, the Vietnam sports delegation will send 1,165 members, competing in 443 out of the 579 total events at the tournament.

Some events began on December 3. The official competition will take place from December 9 to December 20.

>>>Below are some photos at the send-off ceremony for the delegation on the morning of December 7.

img-0894-3458-4918.jpg
img-0889-4950-6070.jpg
img-0891-935-3589.jpg
img-0890-5349-1257.jpg
img-0892-2945-9461.jpg
img-0893-2487-5386.jpg
Related News
By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

the 33rd SEA Games Vietnam sports delegation send-off ceremony for the delegation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn