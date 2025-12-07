Numerous Vietnamese Golden Ball winners join charity program

Numerous national team players, former players and coaches Park Hang-seo and Nguyen Anh Duc gathered at Thong Nhat Stadium on the evening of December 6 to take part in a special event, themed “Lan toa yeu thuong 2025” (Spreading Love 2025).

Notably, numerous Vietnamese Golden Ball winners also attended this event, including Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Anh Duc, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Que Ngoc Hai, Doan Van Hau, Bui Tien Dung (No. 4 jersey), Nguyen Cong Phuong, Luong Xuan Truong, Ho Tan Tai and Bui Vi Hao. Vietnamese Golden Ball winners Hoang Duc, Tien Linh and Ngoc Hai (from left) attend the charity program.

This sports event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department’s Drug Crime Investigation Division (PC04) and the Public Allies for Security and Tranquility (P.A.S.T).

Initiated by striker Nguyen Tien Linh and supported by Coach Park Hang-seo, other players and many artists, the event became a uniquely spirited charity sports program full of positive energy.

With a spirit of compassion and solidarity, the event called for resources to support people in difficult circumstances, especially residents in the Central region who were heavily affected by recent natural disasters through the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the event, the organizers held a charity auction to raise funds for the Central Vietnam relief effort managed by the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

The auction featured two prized items, including a No. 22 jersey signed by members of the Vietnam national football team, which Tien Linh wore during the AFF Cup 2024 championship, and a football carrying the signatures of national team players.

A representative from the organizing unit delivers the notice for the auction of striker Nguyen Tien Linh’s national team jersey.

The total amount of funds raised during the “Spreading Love 2025” program reached nearly VND1.2 billion (US$45,504).

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong