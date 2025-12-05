Sports

38 Vietnamese referees to officiate at 33rd SEA Games

SGGPO

A total of 38 Vietnamese referees have been selected to officiate at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, the list of Vietnamese referees, excluding football, selected by the Thai hosts of the 33rd SEA Games for officiating duties includes 38 individuals.

img-0839-8120-7662.jpg
Wushu referee Tri Quan (white shirt) will be on duty at the 2025 SEA Games. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chien)

They will serve in a wide range of sports, including archery, sepak takraw, basketball, rowing, volleyball (indoor and beach), judo, karate, artistic gymnastics, shooting, track and field, swimming, diving, muay, pencak silat, taekwondo, wushu, table tennis, handball, aerobic gymnastics, fencing, badminton and weightlifting.

A representative of the Vietnamese sports delegation noted that the referees for each sport will travel to Thailand according to their competition schedules.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

