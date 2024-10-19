Vietnamese golf team claims victory at 2024 Nomura Cup

Three Vietnamese golfers—Anh Minh, Khanh Hung, and Anh Huy—delivered exceptional performances, helping the host team secure first place at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship - Nomura Cup.

The Vietnamese golf team wins the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship on home soil. (Photo: VGA)

The 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship (Nomura Cup 2024) concluded after four days of competition in Hai Phong, with Vietnam emerging as the overall champion and claiming the trophy. In the final standings, Vietnam finished with a total score of -20, securing first place. Japan came in second with a score of -17, while New Zealand finished third with a total score of -11.

Individually, golfer Nguyen Anh Minh was Vietnam's top performer, maintaining an under-par score throughout all four rounds. He finished with a total score of -12, while Le Khanh Hung scored +2 and Ho Anh Huy finished with +3. In addition to winning the team championship, Nguyen Anh Minh also claimed the individual title.

The tournament featured 19 teams from various countries and territories. Vietnam’s coaching staff carefully selected golfers based on their skills and preparation for this event.

According to the coaches, facing strong competitors, the Vietnamese golfers approached the tournament with a high level of focus. Notably, Nguyen Anh Minh, Le Khanh Hung, and Ho Anh Huy maintained strong mental fortitude, allowing them to play confidently throughout the rounds.

Following this tournament, Nguyen Anh Minh, Le Khanh Hung, and Ho Anh Huy will remain in Vietnam to compete in the 2024 Swing for Young Talents of Vietnam (Tienphong Golf Championship 2024) at Dong Mo in Hanoi on November 2. All three golfers are expected to be strong contenders for top positions in this upcoming event.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan