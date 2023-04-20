Vietnamese food culture festival opens

A festival featuring hundreds of dishes from across Vietnam kicks off at Van Thanh Tourist Area in Binh Thanh District in HCMC on Thursday.

The 4-day culinary culture festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors to enjoy more than 350 local dishes from provinces and cities in the North, Central, and South of Vietnam.

Gastronomers also have an opportunity to enjoy shows of fruit and vegetable carving and arranging, performed by artisans of Saigontourist Hospitality College and Rex hotel.

There are performances presenting traditional music, such as UNESCO-recognized Quan ho (love duet singing), Don ca tai tu (Southern amateur music), Hat Then (Then singing), Hue traditional singing, cai luong (reformed opera), circus.

The culinary culture festival 2022, which was held at Van Thanh Tourist Area last August by Saigontourist Group, was honored with the title “Asia's Best Culinary Festival 2022” at the World Culinary Awards.

The event has contributed to promoting diversified, unique and colorful Vietnamese cuisine to domestic and international visitors, said chairman of the member council of Saigontourist Group Phan Huy Binh.