Vietnamese firm receives US$15 million from Singaporean private equity fund

With this capital, Startup MindX - specializing in training technology skills and programming for Vietnamese people - will expand the scale and portfolio of products and services, and optimize user experience and data systems.

MindX currently establishes a partner network with more than 200 businesses in Singapore, Australia, and Thailand so that firms in the world can access a high-quality digital workforce in Vietnam, the company also aims to connect the Vietnamese workforce in the field of technology with employers in many other countries, including the US and Europe.

MindX was established in 2015 in Hanoi with an ecosystem of education, job matching and start-up space, in which education is the core business. To date, more than 35,000 students have graduated from MindX, currently living and working in nearly 20 countries such as the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia.