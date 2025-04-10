Noi Bai International Airport named among world's 100 best airports

Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi has been named one of the world's top 100 airports for 2025 by Skytrax, the International air transport rating organization.

In this year’s Skytrax rankings, Noi Bai International Airport moved up 17 places over 2024, ranking at 79th position.

This marks the seventh time the airport has received this top accolade.

Beyond Noi Bai International Airport, another representative from Vietnam was Da Nang International Airport under the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), was listed in this year’s Skytrax rankings.

In 2024, Noi Bai International Airport faced the dual challenge of maintaining uninterrupted operations and partially closing sections for the expansion project of Passenger Terminal T2. However, the airport and its associated units made significant efforts to improve service quality.

The implementation of a non-stop electronic toll collection system at all entry and exit lanes of passenger terminals T1 and T2 has helped ease congestion and enhance convenience for passengers.

Noi Bai International Airport in the capital city of Hanoi

Additionally, the airport has provided various utilities, including phone charging stations, free Wi-Fi, play areas for children, baby care rooms and infrastructure for people with disabilities.

In 2024, Noi Bai International Airport ensured absolute safety and security for over 30 million passengers. The airport also witnessed a strong surge in international travelers right in the first quarter as several new international routes have been operational.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong