HCMC holds training conference to raise awareness against illegal fishing

The training conference in Vung Tau Ward brought together officials, armed forces, and fishermen to strengthen legal awareness and collective responsibility in combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Participants at the conference

This morning in Ho Chi Minh City’s Vung Tau Ward, the city Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance, in collaboration with the Vung Tau Ward People’s Committee, organized a training conference on the Fisheries Law and related guiding documents to prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

More than 100 participants attended the conference, including government officials, armed forces representatives, neighborhood officers, fishing vessel owners, and captains operating in Vung Tau Ward.

During the event, delegates delivered communications emphasizing the importance of protecting the security and safety of offshore gas pipelines and marine oil and gas facilities. They also disseminated information about the 2017 Fisheries Law, the latest implementing regulations, and other relevant legal provisions.

Government officials, armed forces representatives, neighborhood officers, fishing vessel owners gather at the conference

A particular focus was placed on reminding fishermen, vessel owners, and captains not to engage in fishing activities in foreign waters and not to disable vessel monitoring systems.

The conference aimed to raise awareness and responsibility among local authorities, relevant departments, and the fishing community in combating IUU fishing. It also sought to mobilize collective efforts to address the European Commission’s warning on illegal fishing and move toward building a sustainable and responsible fisheries sector.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan