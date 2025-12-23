HCMC shifts all administrative services to Thu Duc Center from Dec. 27

Administrative procedures in HCMC will be received and processed at the new public service center from December 27.

Citizens and businesses submit applications at the one-stop service department of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs.

By the end of December 26, the one-stop service units of Ho Chi Minh City’s departments and agencies will stop accepting administrative procedure dossiers. All reception activities to the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center, located at 43 Nguyen Van Ba Street at Thu Duc Ward from December 27 onward.

On December 23, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued an announcement regarding the termination of dossier reception at departments and agencies, with all subsequent reception and result delivery to be handled by the city’s Public Administrative Service Center.

For dossiers received before December 27 and still under processing, departments and agencies will continue to handle them as prescribed. The results of these cases will then be transferred to the new center for return to organizations and individuals as scheduled or upon request.

Departments and agencies will officially close their one-stop service units and coordinate closely with the Public Administrative Service Center to ensure smooth, uninterrupted dossier transfer and processing.

In addition, leaders of departments and agencies must assign their IT officers to be on duty at the center to support data connectivity with specialized administrative procedure systems and ensure timely responses in case of technical issues.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a plan for the Center’s operation, which will handle dossier reception and result delivery for both organizations and citizens. The inauguration ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center will be held on the morning of December 31 at its headquarters at 43 Nguyen Van Ba Street in Thu Duc Ward. The People’s Committee has requested that the transition from department-based one-stop units to the centralized Center be carried out promptly and continuously, without disruption. The establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Administrative Service Center reflects the city’s commitment to administrative reform, improving state management efficiency, and implementing a unified, streamlined one-stop mechanism for resolving administrative procedures.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Anh Quan