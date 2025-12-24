HCMC Trade Union pays tribute to Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Ton Duc Thang

A delegation attending the first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union for the 2025–2030 term conducted an incense and flower offering ceremony in memory of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on December 24 morning.

The delegation was led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan offers incense in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch. (Photo: Nhat Hoang)

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, Xom Chieu Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, the delegates observed a moment of silence and solemnly offered flowers and incense to commemorate the great contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, the hero of national liberation, the brilliant leader of the Party and the people and an outstanding cultural figure of the nation.

The delegation poses a commemorative photo at the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch. (Photo: Nhat Hoang)

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions as the beloved President devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation and the emancipation of the working class.

The delegation also observed a moment of silence and solemnly offered incense and flowers to President Ton Duc Thang, expressing deep appreciation for his significant contributions and selfless sacrifices on behalf of the people and the nation. President Ton Duc Thang was a leader of the working class.

At the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park on Nguyen Hue Street, Saigon Ward, the delegation laid flowers and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions.

The delegation lays flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: Nhat Hoang)

The delegation observes a moment of silence at the Ho Chi Minh Statue Park. (Photo: Nhat Hoang)

After that, the delegation visited the Ton Duc Thang Museum, Saigon Ward to offer flowers and incense and observe a moment of remembrance for President Ton Duc Thang.

The first Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union for the 2025–2030 term is being held over two days, December 24 and December 25, with 650 official delegates and invited guests.

The congress takes place at the Ho Chi Minh City Hall, 111 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward.

>>>Below are some photos at the incense and flower offering ceremony in memory of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang on December 24 morning.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong