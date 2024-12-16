Culture/art

Vietnamese - English bilingual book about President Ho Chi Minh launched

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has launched a Vietnamese - English bilingual book entitled "President Ho Chi Minh – Biography and Career".

According to the publishing house, many works have been written about President Ho Chi Minh's life, revolutionary career, thoughts, morality, and style in Vietnamese and other languages. Among them, the Vietnamese-English bilingual book "President Ho Chi Minh – Biography and Career", compiled by the Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, is a valuable resource that includes essential information about Nguyen Ai Quoc – Ho Chi Minh sought by a large number of readers both at home and abroad.

The book offers readers a comprehensive overview of the life, career, thought, morality, and style of President Ho Chi Minh.

Each stage of his revolutionary activities and every milestone in his life and career are closely tied to the history of the Vietnamese revolution spanning over half a century. The legacy he left behind carries profound values and significance, continually illuminating the way for Vietnam’s revolution to achieve glorious victories and steadily advance on the path of renewal for the goals of prosperity, strength, democracy, equity, and civilization.

The book is divided into three chapters: “From Youth to Patriotic Activities in the International Communist Movement,” “From the Founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam to the Victory in the Resistance War Against French Colonialists (1930–1954),” and “Reforming and Building Socialism in the North and Leading the National Democratic Revolution in the South.”

The book also features notable images of President Ho Chi Minh.

