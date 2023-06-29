Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That to participate in 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne

Vietnamese cyclist Nguyen Thi That, the top-ranked racer in Vietnam, has returned to Europe to join the Israel-Premier Tech Roland cycling team to prepare for the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, a renowned women's cycling race.

Related News Cyclist Nguyen Thi That defends Asian gold medal successfully

Nguyen Thi That is demonstrating an incredibly impressive performance, solidifying her position as not only the number one racer in Vietnam but also the leading female racer in Asia. Following her gold medal win at the 32nd SEA Games, Nguyen Thi That has delighted her fans by securing victory at the 2023 Asian Cycling Championship, triumphing over formidable opponents from China, Kazakhstan, and Thailand.

This accomplishment has also enabled Nguyen Thi That to secure Vietnam's first qualification for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris next year. It will mark a historic moment for Vietnamese cycling as Vietnam has finally had a representative to compete in the Olympics for the first time. Nguyen Thi That came incredibly close to earning an Olympic spot four years ago but narrowly missed out due to various factors, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, now her dream has turned into reality.

In the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rankings, Nguyen Thi That is currently ranked 101st in the global women's cycling standings and is the second Asian racer, right behind Uzbekistan's Yanina Kuskova. Prior to focusing on her preparations for the Paris Olympics, Nguyen Thi That has set her sights on achieving success at the upcoming Asian Games (ASIAD) in China at the end of September.

Immediately after the Asian Championship, Nguyen Thi That swiftly returned to Europe to resume training. She is going to compete in the 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne, representing the Israel-Premier Tech Roland team from Switzerland.

The 2023 Giro d'Italia Donne is set to start on June 30 in Chianciano, Italy, with the participation of 24 elite teams from across the globe, with each team comprising seven riders. Among these teams, 15 hold the prestigious UCI WorldTeam status. As a highly esteemed professional women's cycling race, Nguyen Thi That will have the chance to compete against most of the world's top female racers.

The race comprises nine stages this year, covering a total distance of 928km. The first stage will be a 4.4km individual time trial. It poses a significant challenge for female cyclists as out of the eight road stages, excluding the individual time trial, there is only one flat stage. The remaining seven road stages feature a series of demanding hill climbs, ranging from moderate to extremely difficult.