Vietnamese culture expands across digital world

Vietnam’s image is becoming increasingly visible across online platforms, especially through the authentic, firsthand experiences shared by international visitors.

Russian TikToker Sam Kupriyanov is gaining attention by consistently sharing his experiences with Vietnamese cuisine on TikTok.

On YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and even podcasts, the wave of foreign creators documenting life in Vietnam has become a global trend, attracting billions of views.

Foreign creators choose Vietnam for its friendliness

TikTok channels such as “Sam in Vietnam,” “Elena in Vietnam,” “Chiec Tay Valentin,” and YouTube channel “Dustin Cheverier” have gradually turned into reliable, genuine guides for global audiences eager to learn about Vietnam. Their videos spread naturally thanks to fresh perspectives, relatable storytelling, and the way creators “localize” content by mixing Vietnamese with their native languages.

Many even use Vietnamese slang to make their stories more entertaining and culturally connected.

Russian creator Sam Kupriyanov (born 1988, now living in Ho Chi Minh City) captures surprising and delightful moments about Vietnamese culture and people. His TikTok channel “Sam in Vietnam” has more than 16,000 followers, with some videos reaching over 5 million views.

“For me, Vietnam is a free and fulfilling life, with the greatest treasure being its kind and open-hearted people. One time, when my motorbike ran out of fuel on a quiet road, several Vietnamese strangers stopped to help. They even went to buy petrol for me and refused to take any payment. When my bike had a small issue, local repair shops fixed it for free no matter how much I insisted on paying. That is the warm heart of Vietnamese people,” Sam recalled.

Similarly, Bouavone Phanthabouasy, a Lao student born in 2001 and currently living in Hanoi, developed a deep affection for Vietnamese culture during her studies. She created the TikTok channel “Maysaa” to share interesting aspects of Vietnam with her compatriots. The channel now has 1.4 million followers. Through widely shared videos about Vietnam’s celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2, “Maysaa” has contributed to spreading images of Vietnamese friendliness, unity, and patriotism.

American creator Dustin Cheverier, who arrived in Vietnam in August 2014, has been deeply drawn to Vietnamese cuisine, traditions, and rural life. His YouTube channel, with more than 842,000 subscribers, documents the everyday lives of Vietnamese people across the country. Thousands of comments on each video express fascination with Vietnamese culture and enthusiasm for visiting the country someday.

On these creators’ social media pages, many Vietnamese viewers leave messages expressing happiness that more foreigners now understand and respect Vietnam. This feedback motivates Sam, “Maysaa,” Dustin, and many others to continue producing meaningful content.



“When we share stories about Vietnam with sincerity and love, the world will see Vietnam through the same lens,” Sam said.

International content creators serve as cultural bridges for Vietnam

International creators producing content about Vietnam are becoming bridges of cultural understanding, helping global audiences see the country accurately and positively. Sam noted: “Many foreigners still think Vietnam is a poor country, which is completely wrong. I want to break those stereotypes. Vietnam is my second home, and my mission is to connect Vietnamese and Russian cultures.”

Tourists capture memorable moments during the parade at Vietnamese Traditional Clothing Festival held in Hanoi on November 15.

“Maysaa,” with her affection for Vietnam, creates comparative content about cultural similarities and differences between Vietnam and Laos, and shares stories highlighting the close friendship between the two nations.

Experts suggest that instead of viewing foreign creators merely as independent digital personalities, Vietnam could connect them with state-run cultural and tourism programs. Countries like Thailand and South Korea already partner with international creators in cultural promotion campaigns. Vietnam could adopt similar initiatives such as annual awards honoring “creative ambassadors for Vietnam” who help spread Vietnamese culture to the world.

Associate Professor Bui Hoai Son, full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Education, believes Vietnam needs a “soft guidance” approach rather than rigid control. This could include cultural-experience programs, short-term training, or communication campaigns designed for international creators. He also emphasized the importance of establishing a code of conduct so that creators understand their cultural responsibilities while working in Vietnam.

The digital content created by foreigners about Vietnamese culture and its people often provides a fresh and emotionally rich perspective. While Vietnamese individuals narrate stories about Vietnam through their inner feelings, foreigners approach these narratives with curiosity, viewing it as a "strange universe" that requires exploration. Associate Professor Bui Hoai Son, full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Education

Many experts agree that these foreign content creators are telling Vietnam’s story with genuine affection and respect. Their voices resonate strongly because they are “outsiders” who deeply feel Vietnam as insiders.

If Vietnam can cultivate a strong and appealing national identity—supported by authentic storytellers and well-crafted policies—then individuals everywhere can serve as cultural ambassadors, naturally and sustainably sharing the nation’s beauty with the world.

By Ha Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan