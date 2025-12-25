Lifestyle

Spanish cyclist’s bicycle to be auctioned for flood relief

SGGPO

A bicycle ridden more than 22,000 kilometers by Spanish cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan will be auctioned to fund flood-rescue equipment for flood-prone Go Noi Commune.

25-12-vdv-dap-xe-1-718-9636.jpg.jpg
Students in Go Noi Commune greet cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan.

The Go Noi Lovers Community held a ceremony to receive a bicycle donated by Spanish cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan, who had completed an epic journey of more than 22,000 kilometers from Spain to Da Nang, on December 25, in Go Noi Commune, Da Nang City.

According to the organizers, Marino Izquierdo Juan, a Spanish endurance cyclist, traveled across 20 countries on a transcontinental ride undertaken in memory of his father, who passed away from cancer. Beyond a personal tribute, the journey aimed to raise public awareness of cancer screening and promote a healthy, compassionate lifestyle that gives deeper meaning to life.

25-12-vdv-dap-xe-3-8600-337.jpg.jpg
Local residents and students of Go Noi Commune welcome cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan.

The bicycle will be auctioned to raise funds for flood-rescue equipment for residents of Go Noi, an area frequently hit by severe flooding. Through connections facilitated by the charitable organization Giot Nuoc Fund and Vinh Duc Hospital in Da Nang, Marino decided to donate his bicycle and travel gear to the Go Noi Lovers Fund, which operates under the Go Noi Lovers Community.

The fund focuses on providing long-term solutions for disaster prevention, supporting green agriculture and eco-tourism, and promoting education initiatives in Go Noi. Tran Thu, a representative of the Go Noi Lovers Community, said the bicycle and accompanying equipment will be auctioned in HCMC, with proceeds earmarked for the purchase of flood-response assets, such as motorboats, small boats, and life jackets. The initiative forms part of the campaign “For a Flood-Resilient Go Noi.”

25-12-vdv-dap-xe-2-745-6103.jpg.jpg
Cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan presents his bicycle and travel gear to representatives of the Go Noi Lovers Community.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Marino Izquierdo Juan said he learned through media reports and partner organizations that Go Noi is among the localities most vulnerable to flooding. He expressed hope that the auction of his bicycle and gear, after a journey spanning 20 countries, would help local residents better adapt to natural disasters.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Spanish cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan flood relief flood-prone Go Noi Commune flood-rescue equipment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn