Spanish cyclist’s bicycle to be auctioned for flood relief

A bicycle ridden more than 22,000 kilometers by Spanish cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan will be auctioned to fund flood-rescue equipment for flood-prone Go Noi Commune.

Students in Go Noi Commune greet cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan.

The Go Noi Lovers Community held a ceremony to receive a bicycle donated by Spanish cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan, who had completed an epic journey of more than 22,000 kilometers from Spain to Da Nang, on December 25, in Go Noi Commune, Da Nang City.

According to the organizers, Marino Izquierdo Juan, a Spanish endurance cyclist, traveled across 20 countries on a transcontinental ride undertaken in memory of his father, who passed away from cancer. Beyond a personal tribute, the journey aimed to raise public awareness of cancer screening and promote a healthy, compassionate lifestyle that gives deeper meaning to life.

Local residents and students of Go Noi Commune welcome cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan.

The bicycle will be auctioned to raise funds for flood-rescue equipment for residents of Go Noi, an area frequently hit by severe flooding. Through connections facilitated by the charitable organization Giot Nuoc Fund and Vinh Duc Hospital in Da Nang, Marino decided to donate his bicycle and travel gear to the Go Noi Lovers Fund, which operates under the Go Noi Lovers Community.

The fund focuses on providing long-term solutions for disaster prevention, supporting green agriculture and eco-tourism, and promoting education initiatives in Go Noi. Tran Thu, a representative of the Go Noi Lovers Community, said the bicycle and accompanying equipment will be auctioned in HCMC, with proceeds earmarked for the purchase of flood-response assets, such as motorboats, small boats, and life jackets. The initiative forms part of the campaign “For a Flood-Resilient Go Noi.”

Cyclist Marino Izquierdo Juan presents his bicycle and travel gear to representatives of the Go Noi Lovers Community.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Marino Izquierdo Juan said he learned through media reports and partner organizations that Go Noi is among the localities most vulnerable to flooding. He expressed hope that the auction of his bicycle and gear, after a journey spanning 20 countries, would help local residents better adapt to natural disasters.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan