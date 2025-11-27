HCMC universities extend compassionate support to flood-affected students

Joining Ho Chi Minh City’s collective efforts to assist flood victims, many universities across the city have recently held gatherings to encourage and support students whose families were impacted by the recent storms.

A recent meeting between a Ho Chi Minh City university's leadership and students from flood-affected regions was marked by a deeply supportive atmosphere. The principal initiated the dialogue with a firm commitment to prevent student dropout due to financial hardship, stating a priority to listen and address student needs. This commitment encouraged students to openly share their distress regarding their families' ongoing struggles, coupled with expressions of deep gratitude for the timely encouragement and support provided by the educators. The moving nature of this encounter was captured by an attendee and shared online, drawing widespread emotional response.

In harmony with the city’s broader campaign to support those affected by storms and floods, universities across Ho Chi Minh City have held meetings to console and encourage students from flood-affected regions. They have also launched donation drives and sent relief teams directly to central provinces to deliver gifts and assistance to residents in hard-hit areas.

Member schools of the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCMC), including the University of Technology, University of Science, and University of Economics and Law, are surveying students whose families have suffered losses due to the floods to provide timely support. Initially, the schools are deferring tuition payments, followed by consideration for reductions or waivers depending on individual circumstances.

The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City announced a 10 percent tuition reduction for undergraduate students (cohorts 48–51) who have household registration in Quang Ngai, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, or Lam Dong. For students of cohort 48 who have already graduated, the financial aid will be transferred directly to their accounts. The university has also allocated 100 scholarships worth a total of VND1.5 billion (US$56,863) and extended tuition payment deadlines for students from severely affected provinces.

Principal Hoang Van Phuc of Saigon Polytechnic College stated that the college decided to reduce second-semester tuition for the academic year 2025–2026 by 70 percent for students whose families were affected by floods, and to reduce first-semester tuition for the academic year 2026–2027 by 50 percent for new students from heavily impacted provinces in the Central and Central Highlands regions. Principal Hoang Van Phuc said that the school management board’s greatest wish and responsibility right now is to ensure that no student has to interrupt their studies due to hardship.

On November 26, the relief team from Ho Chi Minh City’s College of Industrial Engineering II traveled to severely affected areas in Dak Lak to distribute gifts and scholarships to students. The team awarded 100 scholarships worth VND6 billion, along with 1,000 notebooks and 1,000 pens. They also distributed 100 gift sets and provided free motorbike repairs and oil changes for 200 vehicles belonging to students and local residents in Xuan Dai Ward of Dak Lak Province (formerly Song Cau Town, Phu Yen).

Earlier, VNU-HCMC had sent a delegation to Khanh Hoa Province, delivering 1,200 gift packages containing essential goods and 10 tons of clothing and household items to residents of Dien Dien, Nam Khanh Vinh, and Tay Khanh Son communes.

Director Nguyen Van Hieu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training said the entire education sector has launched a fundraising drive to support flood-affected communities. From preschool to high school, schools are collecting clothes, books, shoes, and instant noodles donated by students and parents. All monetary contributions will be transferred to the department’s account and subsequently sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for delivery to the hardest-hit areas.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan