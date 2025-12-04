Festival held in HCMC to create barrier-free environment for disabled people

A festival was held in HCMC yesterday with the aim to build a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities reaffirming its commitment to creating an environment where disadvantaged people can fully participate in community life.

At the opening ceremony of the event

In yesterday's celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Vuot Song (Overcoming Waves) Festival 2025 officially opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House.

The festival is part of a community project, jointly implemented by the Youth Cultural House and partner organizations for the 2025–2030 period. Immediately after the opening ceremony, a seminar titled “ Persons with Disabilities and Their Right to Education” was held.

Running from December 3 to 6, the festival features a series of interactive activities expected to attract around 500 young participants with disabilities each day, totaling about 3,000 attendees including parents, volunteers, businesses, and social organizations.

At the opening ceremony, Director Nguyen Hong Phuc of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House emphasized that the lives of people with disabilities are marked by inconvenience, not misfortune. Therefore, the festival with the theme “Against the Waves, But Not Against Dreams” seeks to raise public awareness about the rights and potential of persons with disabilities, create opportunities for learning and inclusion, and promote respect for diversity and compassion within the community. It also aims to encourage greater involvement of businesses and organizations in supporting vulnerable groups.

Director Nguyen Hong Phuc said that the festival organizers hope this festival will inspire continued efforts to build a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. Each person can contribute in their own way to help them thrive and be fully included in society.



A barrier-free environment is an accessible and inclusive space that eliminates physical, architectural, and social obstacles so people with disabilities can move freely, use facilities, and participate fully in society. Benefits of a barrier-free environment · Independence: Allows people with disabilities to function independently in everyday life. · Inclusivity: Ensures everyone can participate fully in community life, employment, and leisure activities. · Equity: Promotes equal opportunities and social integration. · Safety: Reduces the risk of accidents and injury in public spaces.

At the seminar on "Persons with Disabilities and Their Right to Education"

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan