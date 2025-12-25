Mekong Delta glows with christmas spirit

Catholic villages and churches across the Mekong Delta sparkle with lights, music, and nativity scenes, turning the season into a festive celebration for parishioners and visitors alike.

Christmas atmosphere is spreading throughout the provinces of Dong Thap, An Giang, Vinh Long, and Ca Mau with sparkling lights and melodious Christmas music, creating a warm festive season.

Dong Thap is a locality with a large Catholic population, and every Christmas season, the Catholic villages attract a large number of people from within and outside the area. In particular, the people of Sa Dec Flower Village skillfully combine characteristic flowers to create Christmas scenes that are both modern and familiar.

Resident Phan Thi May in Dong Thap Province’s Cao Lanh Ward said that every Christmas, her whole family lights up the house and redecorates it. On the Christmas eve, after attending church, members of her family gathered around a warm and cozy meal, wishing for a peaceful and warm new year.

Rach Gia Parish Church in An Giang Province’s Rach Gia Ward is brightly decorated to welcome Christmas.

In An Giang, these days, passing through Catholic villages or churches, people are easily captivated by the neatness and meticulousness in every aspect of preparation. The normally quiet space is now adorned with a "new coat" of dazzling colored lights and elaborate nativity scenes, making everyone who passes by want to stop and admire them. Christmas music resounds in every house and alley.

In Ca Mau Province, the Christmas atmosphere of 2025 has spread throughout the streets from the urban center to the countryside, most bustling at the churches. Parishioner Nguyen Van Chung in Tan Thanh Ward of Ca Mau Province shared that this year, parishioners are working together to build nativity scenes and tie bows on Christmas trees, hoping to wish for a peaceful new year.

The Christmas atmosphere has enveloped St. Joseph's Church of Nhon Phu parish in Nhon Phu Commune of Vinh Long Province. This place has become a special highlight, adorned in striking pink, attracting many locals and tourists to visit, take photos, and celebrate Christmas. Christmas is not only a holiday for the parishioners but has become a festival for many people.

The dazzling lights and decorations, combined with the hospitality and sincerity of the people in the Mekong Delta region, have created a peaceful Christmas season, promising a new year filled with good fortune and happiness.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan