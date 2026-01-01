Festive spirit fills cities nationwide as crowds gather for Countdown 2026

On the evening of December 31, people across the country poured into the streets during Countdown 2026 celebrations to welcome the New Year 2026.

The cold weather did little to deter the festive spirit, as people flocked to Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake to celebrate the arrival of 2026.

Crowds nationwide were filled squares and streets on December 31 to welcome the New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks, vibrant countdown programs, and joyful connections.

Despite the cold weather, a large number of people in Hanoi gathered in many areas, especially around Hoan Kiem Lake, to welcome the New Year 2026. This year's highlight was the combination of the Countdown 2026 program at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square with the theme "Opening Real Connections" and large-scale artistic fireworks displays.

In Hue City, a large number of people and tourists flocked to the Cultural and Sports Square to enjoy the "Hue Countdown 2026" program with the theme "A Joyful New Year – Celebrating Connections". Unlike previous years, the New Year's Eve Countdown 2026 was held for the first time in Hue City at a new location - the Hue City Cultural and Sports Square. This is a newly completed infrastructure project, with an investment of nearly VND200 billion (US$7,573,111).

In Khanh Hoa Province, from the evening of the last day of the year, tens of thousands of people and tourists flocked to Nha Trang ward to await the New Year's Eve countdown. From around 6 p.m., the large crowds caused prolonged traffic jams on many central roads. Vehicles moved slowly, under the direction of the traffic police. At April 2 Square, only pedestrians were allowed into the area where the countdown program was held. Dozens of police officers and militia members were deployed throughout the streets to ensure security and order and guide people.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere became more vibrant, with crowds continuing to grow. Many families and groups of friends leisurely strolled the streets, taking photos and enjoying the dazzling lights and music.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, on the night of December 31, Nha Trang experienced cool weather with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius, cloudy but without rain, favorable for locals and tourists to go out and celebrate the New Year.

Many international tourists also happily immersed themselves in the atmosphere of the last night of the year. Italian tourist Andrea said this was his first time in Vietnam. He was very impressed to directly experience the vibrant and friendly New Year's Eve atmosphere in Nha Trang.

Nguyen Phi Hong Nguyen, Vice Chairman of the Travel Association (Khanh Hoa Tourism Association), said that the demand for tourism to the locality in early 2026 is trending upwards. Occupancy rates at many hotels along the coast and in the Bai Dai area reached over 90 percent.

In 2025, Khanh Hoa Province is estimated to welcome 16.4 million tourists, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the previous year, with tourism revenue reaching approximately VND66,700 billion. In 2026, the local tourism industry aims to welcome over 18.1 million visitors, including over 6 million international tourists, generating revenue of approximately VND77,073 billion.

On the evening of December 31, the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee organized the art program "Quang Ngai Welcomes the New Year 2026" at Pham Van Dong Square in Cam Thanh Ward and 16-3 Square in Kon Tum Ward.

In the vibrant atmosphere of welcoming the new year, the people of Quang Ngai happily flocked to the art program venues to enjoy the performances. As the melodies resonated, many families quietly sat together, enjoying the moment of togetherness.

In Gia Lai Province, tens of thousands of people, tourists, and young people flocked to the coastal city of Quy Nhon to join in the lively atmosphere of welcoming the new year and enjoy the New Year's Eve Countdown program with the theme "Igniting the Heart - Connecting Love".

The Gia Lai Countdown 2026 program is not only a cultural and artistic event to welcome the new year, but also the opening activity for the series of events of the National Tourism Year 2026 hosted by Gia Lai Province, contributing to promoting the image of Gia Lai's dynamic, friendly, and distinctive land and people, ready to thrive in the new development phase.

Leaders of Gia Lai attend the event

Foreign visitors and local residents are happy to welcome the new year

Foreigners are seen at the celebration

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan