Universities mobilize relief efforts to support flood-hit students

Universities across Ho Chi Minh City are providing aid to flood-hit communities, delivering supplies and financial support to thousands of students and families in Central and Central Highlands regions.

Many universities in Ho Chi Minh City are mobilizing resources to support people in the Central and Central Highlands regions affected by floods and storms. They are also directly visiting schools in Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces to donate money, gifts, and school supplies to thousands of students.

Nguyen Tat Thanh University has implemented numerous relief activities to assist communities after the severe damage caused by recent floods. Hundreds of students in blue volunteer uniforms are busy sorting and packing boxes of instant noodles, bottled water, and blankets to promptly send to affected areas. In addition, the university announced a support package worth nearly VND2 billion (US$75,977) to help students and their families overcome hardships.

The university leadership, in coordination with the student union and relevant units, has reviewed affected cases, organized visits, and offered words of encouragement to students and parents.

Over the past week, lecturers and students from the Fashion Technology Department of Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry have diligently sewn 300 uniforms to donate to students in the Central region.

Earlier, the Institute of Science, Technology and Environmental Management of the same university delivered four water purifiers to flood victims. These devices, using UF technology, can filter 4–5 cubic meters of floodwater per hour and are equipped with two UV lamps to ensure safe drinking water.

Additionally, a research team in collaboration with alumni and experts from the University of Science (Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City) packaged 4,000 water treatment kits containing PAC (for water clarification) and Chloramine B (for disinfection). Each kit enables households without access to clean water to treat approximately 100 liters, sufficient for one to two weeks of use.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan