Youth of HCMC choose to devote themselves through dedication and service

Dr. Nrong K’ Duy Py takes care of HIV/AIDS patients

Amidst the flow of development, some young people choose to venture into the most challenging areas. Some work in forensic laboratories, meticulously examining each sample to uncover the truth, while others choose to remain in the heart of the wilderness, upholding treatment protocols with heart and knowledge. Two different paths, yet sharing the same aspiration to contribute to the city named after President Ho Chi Minh.

Few imagine the silent work behind the hundreds of pages of drug cases and the sensational contraband cases that shake public opinion – the work of those directly confronting toxic samples and evidence where not a single number or conclusion can be wrong. On that front line, Captain Trinh Hai Thang, a chemical forensic expert in the Criminal Technical Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, is one of the young officers quietly shouldering a heavy and complex workload.

With an outstanding academic background, graduating with honors from the talented Bachelor's program at the University of Science, and having received a French Government scholarship for a Master's degree at the University of Paris 11, Trinh Hai Thang's choice did not stop at purely research. In 2025 alone, Captain Trinh Hai Thang directly examined 723 cases involving 1,647 drug-related samples. Along with that, he handled numerous highly infectious biological samples, such as 214 forensic blood samples from corpses and hundreds of human urine samples.

Beyond drug analysis, Trinh Hai Thang and his colleagues also worked overtime to examine over 2,800 nitrous oxide canisters, nearly 1 ton of fireworks, and engraved markings on metal materials of over 1,100 motor vehicles, providing crucial evidence for the handling of dangerous to extremely dangerous crimes in the city. When asked about his most memorable case, Thang mentioned the drug trafficking case involving four female flight attendants, discovered at Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Recognizing the complexity and the need for an absolutely accurate conclusion, Trinh Hai Thang proactively volunteered for the assignment, joining his teammates in a multi-day shift. The conclusion was immediately forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Agency and other operational units of the Ho Chi Minh City Police, promptly identifying the correct type and quantity of drugs, contributing to strengthening evidence and expanding the investigation in case VN10.

Following the road leading to Dong Nai Province's Phu Nghia Commune, where Nhan Ai Hospital (under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health) is located, isolated from the hustle and bustle of the city. This is a facility that receives and cares for end-stage HIV/AIDS patients, and is also one of the most remote and challenging hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, where young people and medical staff have chosen to stay to care for these special individuals – HIV/AIDS patients. For many years, Dr. Nrong K’ Duy Py, Deputy Head of the Intensive Care Unit and Secretary of the Youth Union at the hospital, has dedicated himself to caring for patients with this devastating disease.

In a conversation with Nrong K’ Duy Py, he shared his reasons for being involved with this place: “Patients with HIV/AIDS not only face health problems but also the stigma and discrimination of society. Therefore, I wanted to make a difference and chose to work at Nhan Ai Hospital to care for and treat patients, while also raising community awareness and contributing to eliminating social prejudice."

He said that the most difficult aspect of the profession lies not only in medical expertise but also in the psychological and social factors of the patients. Some patients are admitted in serious condition with complex opportunistic infections, but the most challenging thing is helping them trust, cooperate with treatment, and not give up hope. “If I had to choose an image to describe my profession, I would choose the image of a heart. Because in caring for HIV/AIDS patients, expertise is mandatory, but what helps patients cooperate and overcome their illness is genuine care and love,” he shared.

Today, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union is honoring 12 outstanding young citizens of Ho Chi Minh City in 2025. This marks two decades of honoring role models representing the aspirations for contribution, sense of responsibility, and creative capacity of the city's youth. Through 20 seasons of recognition, this year, these people continue the beautiful story, opening up new energy for a pivotal year in 2026 full of expectations for the city's development and growth.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan