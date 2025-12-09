Limitations can’t constrain aspiration and success

For many people with disabilities, physical challenges are not barriers but quiet tests of will shaping lives filled with determination, compassion, and the pursuit of purpose.

Some people living with disabilities carry within them extraordinary strength and ambition. They are not unfortunate merely inconvenienced by a world built for those without disabilities.

Born in Gia Lai Province’s Ia H’Dreh Commune, into a family whose parents once served as guerrillas during the resistance war against America, Nay Dgrueng (born in 1994, of the Jrai ethnic group) and his two siblings all suffer from congenital deformities caused by Agent Orange. He was born without hands and feet, with underdeveloped lower limbs.

When he was a child, Nay Dgrueng longed to go to school, but his parents feared he would be bullied. It wasn’t until he was eight that he finally began his education.

Few could have imagined that one day he would leave his remote highland village for Ho Chi Minh City to attend university. More than 11 years later, he now works as a data entry and design collaborator at GFE Company in Ho Chi Minh City.

Despite having no hands or feet, Nay Dgrueng has accomplished something even more remarkable: every school year, he returns to his hometown to present scholarships to disadvantaged students through the program “Crossing the Fields,” which he founded in August 2014.

For the 2024–2025 academic year, he awarded 10 scholarships (VND1 million each) and 100 gift sets worth a total of VND25.5 million to students at Tran Hung Dao Primary and Secondary School and Dinh Tien Hoang High School. His unceasing perseverance, empathy, and generosity have made him an inspirational figure among young people. His achievements have earned him numerous honors, including the Volunteer Leader Award (2020, 2023), Most Inspirational Figure, and Youth Devotion for the Community Award (2020).

Another story of resilience comes from Pham Tuan Hung from Quang Ninh, who lost both legs in an accident and now moves solely using his arms. After enduring deep pain, self-doubt, and isolation, he gradually overcame despair to embrace life again — not as a victim, but as a competitor and role model.

Tuan Hung has since become a swimmer and football player, earning many achievements over the past five years including a bronze medal (2020), a silver medal (2022), and a gold medal (2023) at Vietnam’s National Championship for Athletes with Disabilities, and 4th place in the 100m breaststroke at the 2023 Southeast Asian Championship.

According to Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of People with Disabilities and Orphans, beyond physical challenges, people with disabilities face multiple barriers in accessing healthcare, education, and employment.

She emphasized that society must create inclusive opportunities for them to participate in development programs, contribute their skills and intellect, and be treated with fairness and respect.

In that spirit, to foster a barrier-free environment and reshape perceptions toward people with disabilities, the Youth Cultural House has launched a five-year community project called “Vuot Song " (Riding the Waves) in collaboration with various organizations.

Running from 2025 to 2030, the project targets young people with disabilities from schools, associations, and shelters, as well as artists and international disability groups living in Vietnam. It features five core activities:

-Policy workshops and international exchange programs for people with disabilities.

- Communication campaigns to change public perceptions.

- Development of entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

- Scholarship programs and talent cultivation initiatives.

- Cultural and artistic recognition events celebrating achievements.

Director Nguyen Hong Phuc of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House said that from the heart of the community, from those who understand and truly care, each of us can extend a helping hand, offering support and opportunity so that dreams and goals are no longer limited by barriers.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan