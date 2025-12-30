Over 4,230 free bus tickets for Tet to be offered to students, workers

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union launched the "Bringing Tet Home" program for 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The initiative will provide more than 4,230 free bus tickets to students, young workers, and disadvantaged laborers, enabling them to return to their hometowns to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The program is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in cooperation with Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. and its Pepsi brand. In addition to providing bus tickets, the initiative will also present meaningful gifts to participants returning home.

The program is aimed at students, young industrial workers, and laborers in difficult circumstances who are studying and working in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province and whose hometowns are in the Central and Northern regions, enabling them to return home for the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Bus services are scheduled to depart between February 5 and February 11, 2026, corresponding to the 18th to the 24th days of the last month of the lunar calendar.

Departures will be arranged from Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, with destinations including Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Quang Ngai, Da Nang, Hue, Quang Tri, Ha Tinh, and Nghe An.

Priority for selection will be given to applicants who can provide certification confirming their family’s status as poor or near-poor households, issued by local authorities (photocopies or digital images accepted), as well as documentation verifying that they have not returned to their hometowns for the Lunar New Year for more than three years, certified by leaders of their agencies or units, trade union representatives, or local authorities.

Organizers said priority will also be given to particularly vulnerable cases, including families that have been severely affected by natural disasters and floods over the past year.

“Bringing Tet Home” program 2025 offers free air tickets for workers returning home for the Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

Applications are expected to be accepted from January 2 to January 12, 2026. Results for the first round will be announced on January 8, 2026, with the second round of results scheduled for release on January 15, 2026.

Those wishing to participate may register online via the website mangtetvenha.doanthanhnien.vn or submit their applications in person at the following designated locations:

Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center’s Tan Thoi Hiep Office at No. 51, HT25 Street, Tan Thoi Hiep Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Youth Worker Support Center’s Tan Thuan Office, Lot X01-6, Sadeco Residential Complex, Bui Van Ba Street, Tan Thuan Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Ba Ria–Vung Tau Youth Cultural House, at No.160 Ha Long Street, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Binh Duong Youth Activity Center, at No. 168, Phu Loi Street, Phu Loi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Dong Nai Provincial Youth Union, at No. 31, Vo Thi Sau Street, Tran Bien Ward, Dong Nai Province, Ho Chi Minh City

Students, workers, and laborers may contact Youth Union offices at the wards and communes in Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province for guidance and assistance with registration information.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh