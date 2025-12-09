Old bookstores where the past still breathes

Amid the rush of modern life, old bookstores quietly preserve not only yellowed pages but also generations of passion and memory.

A buyer uses a ladder to find her wanted book at a bookstore

When a sudden rain sweeps across the city, the owner of a small secondhand bookstore quickly turns the awning crank to keep water from splashing onto the piles of timeworn books. Though aged and faded, these books remain a deep passion shared by readers of all ages including the young.

A passion from the past

With the rise of e-commerce platforms and changing reading habits, the culture of buying and collecting secondhand books is no longer as popular as it once was. The once-bustling old book streets have grown fewer, leaving only a handful of quiet shops tucked behind modern cafés and stores.

Behind modest signs lie miniature worlds of literature towering shelves reaching nearly to the ceiling, narrow aisles winding through rows of books. Handwritten signs mark different genres such as Vietnamese literature, world literature, art, philosophy, medicine, and foreign languages.

At the heart of one such shop sits its middle-aged owner, eyes gliding across the yellowed pages of an old volume. For him, books are both livelihood and loyal companions. One after another, he explores each title, pausing only when a customer walks in.

He spends much of his time checking the books’ condition, dusting their covers, and organizing his vast collection. This meticulous care allows him to know every book by heart, ready to offer thoughtful recommendations to any visitor.

Though these stores are no longer crowded, each day, a few customers still stop by. Among these book lovers are elderly collectors, middle-aged enthusiasts, and curious young readers. Each comes for a personal reason: a family tradition, the search for an out-of-print treasure, the desire for a unique reading experience, or simple curiosity when passing by.

25 year old Phuong Vy from Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Quan Ward said that she started buying secondhand books in ninth grade, when she was missing a few volumes from a series that she loved. The set was no longer sold new, so she went to an old bookstore to search. It was her first time rummaging through tall stacks of books with the owner exhausting but so exciting. Since then, she has been attached to old books. Now, she doesn’t go just to find something specific; she goes to touch these books and somehow discover what she is really looking for.

The quiet charm of old bookstores

Each secondhand bookstore brings its own atmosphere: the soft hum of an old fan, the faint, familiar scent of worn pages, all in contrast to the bustling, dusty streets just outside. Along Tran Nhan Ton Street in An Dong Ward, a few students still drop by around noon to browse and buy books.

21 year old student Ha Trang at the University of Economics and Law, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, revealed that every time she comes to the bookstore, she feels like she is exploring something new. This place carries a sense of nostalgia that slows her down.

There are many reasons secondhand books continue to attract loyal readers. For commonly used titles such as magazines or textbooks, buying used copies is an economical choice. Others visit these stores to hunt for out-of-print editions, special versions, or missing volumes from their personal collections.

The value of old books often depends on their rarity. Some have become collectibles, drawing interest from enthusiasts and collectors alike. For this reason, every customer has their own criteria when choosing secondhand books.

When held in hand, a book offers not just words but also emotions quietly preserved in its pages — underlined sentences, handwritten notes, personal dedications, or even playful doodles in the margins. For many, these marks make a book even more precious.

Today, several secondhand bookstores have turned to social media to showcase their collections and reach new readers. This helps broaden the market and attract more young people. Despite changing times, there will always be those who understand and cherish the quiet, enduring value that old books carry.

By Hong An - Translated by Anh Quan