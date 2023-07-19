Vietnamese, Chinese localities foster tourism cooperation

A tourism promotion program between Sa Pa township in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province and Mile City in Honghe county of China’s Yunnan province was held in the Vietnamese northern mountainous locality on July 18.

At the program, travel firms from Mile City introduced their unique tourism products connecting Lao Cai and the Chinese city.

Tourism cooperation between Lao Cai and Honghe county has received support from the Parties and authorities of the two countries.

After the Covid-19 pandemic was controlled, they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation in early 2023. The two sides agreed to instruct relevant agencies, and travel associations and firms to strengthen collaboration and restore the model tourism program "Two countries - Six destinations."

Located 350km northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa is 1,600m above sea level, with an average temperature of 15-18 degree Celsius. The township is among a few locations in Vietnam where snow and ice sometimes appear in winter.

The Travel, a well-known travel site in Canada, listed Sa Pa among the 10 most attractive snow-covered destinations in Asia.

According to To Ngoc Lien, Chairman of the Sa Pa People’s Committee, the township expects to welcome 3.5 million visitors this year.