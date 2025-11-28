Vietnamese, Chinese enterprises strengthen investment cooperation, connectivity

As part of the 2025 Autumn Economic Forum, a Vietnam-China Business Connection Workshop was held on November 27, focusing on promoting investment cooperation and strengthening ties between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises in the new era.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, speaks at the workshop. (Photo: SGGP)

The program was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Chinese Business Association in Vietnam.

Speaking at the workshop, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, noted that Ho Chi Minh City is the leading destination for Chinese investment in Vietnam. The city currently has more than 800 investment projects from China with a total registered capital of nearly US$3 billion, concentrated in sectors such as information technology and digital transformation, smart manufacturing and supporting industries, logistics and e-commerce, as well as renewable energy and green technology.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Loc Ha, in the new era, there are numerous opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the development of an innovation-driven megacity, and financial and investment connections.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is committed to continuously improving the business and investment environment, streamlining administrative procedures, and maximizing convenience for enterprises to invest and grow. The city also pledged to establish special cooperation mechanisms, creating a solid bridge for Chinese enterprises to access the ASEAN market through Ho Chi Minh City.

Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Tang Li, speaks at the workshop. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General of China in Ho Chi Minh City, Tang Li, emphasized that China and Vietnam are not only neighboring countries with a long-standing friendship but also important partners in supply chains and manufacturing.

He stated that China will continue to promote policy coordination with Vietnam in areas such as connectivity, production cooperation, and the digital economy, creating a more favorable environment for trade and investment between enterprises of both countries so that the benefits of cooperation increasingly reach the people of both nations.

He affirmed that the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City will always steadfastly support and assist Vietnam-China business cooperation.

Delegates engaged in discussions on cooperation between the two countries, particularly between Chinese enterprises and Ho Chi Minh City. Yang Wen Bin, Chief Supervisor of the Chinese Business Association in Vietnam–Ho Chi Minh City chapter, proposed several directions for collaboration, including the establishment of a two-way dialogue channel between the government and businesses to promptly grasp policies and reflect businesses’ recommendations to improve the investment and business environment in Vietnam. He also suggested strengthening cooperation in areas such as the digital economy and the development of green industrial zones.

At the workshop (Photo: SGGP)

During the program, HCMC C4IR and Sunwah Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation. With over 50 years of engagement in Vietnam, Sunwah Group has made significant investments in real estate, finance, education, culture, and technology, while actively contributing to social initiatives.

Representatives from Becamex Group, one of Vietnam’s pioneering enterprises in infrastructure, industrial, and urban development, as well as leaders from the Guangxi Trade Promotion Association in China and various investment promotion organizations and businesses from other countries, also shared proposals and ideas for collaborative initiatives.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh