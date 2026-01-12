Per capita income rises 9.3 percent in 2025: Statistics office

More than a quarter of surveyed households in Vietnam (31.3 percent) reported higher incomes, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said their income was unchanged, while only 2.8 percent reported a decline and 0.9 percent were unsure.

Trinh Thi Nhu Hoa, a resident of Thuong Phuoc commune, Dong Thap province starts her business producing various types of dried freshwater fish (Photo: VNA)

The average per capita income in 2025 was estimated at VND5.9 million (about US$225) per person per month, up 9.3 percent compared to 2024, equivalent to an increase of around VND500,000 per person per month, according to preliminary results from the Household Living Standards Survey 2025 conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

This marks a continued upward trend in incomes, with the 2025 growth rate higher than that recorded in 2024 compared to 2023 (9.1 percent). Part of this increase was attributed to income related to public officials and employees retiring or resigning following the streamlining of the political system’s organisational apparatus. According to NSO Director Nguyen Thi Huong, the income structure is shifting in a more progressive and sustainable direction, with the proportion of wages and wage-like earnings continuing to rise in total household income.

Alongside rising per capita income, survey results indicate that household living standards remained stable throughout 2025. Household income during the year showed a more stable and positive trend than in the same period of 2024. More than a quarter of surveyed households (31.3 percent) reported higher incomes, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said their income was unchanged, while only 2.8 percent reported a decline and 0.9 percent were unsure.

The NSO attributed the increase in income and the stability of living standards to several factors. Production and business performance across all three economic sectors improved, contributing to job creation and higher earnings for workers and households.

Social security programs and policies were implemented in a timely and effective manner, generating positive impacts on living conditions. Key measures included continued support and allowances for people who rendered services to the nation, the poor, disadvantaged groups and social protection beneficiaries.

Emergency assistance and post-disaster relief were also promptly delivered, with total support reaching VND92.4 trillion, up VND22.6 trillion, or 32.4 percent, from 2024. The nationwide programme to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses was also highlighted. In addition, average worker income rose by 8.9 percent year-on-year, while employment levels were maintained and the unemployment rate remained low and improved compared to 2024. These trends reflect a more positive labour market, with higher worker incomes contributing to increased household earnings.

Policies related to public officials, employees, workers and the armed forces in the context of streamlining the political system also helped raise incomes and create new livelihoods for part of the population. Continued support for free health insurance cards and medical examination cards for eligible groups further eased healthcare-related financial burdens.

However, the NSO noted that a small proportion of households still faced difficulties. Among households reporting lower income in 2025 (2.8 percent), the main reasons included job loss or temporary suspension of work (37.5 percent), reduced production or business scale (24.1 percent), higher input costs (21.2 percent) and falling prices of products (19.5 percent).

Natural disasters such as floods, storms and droughts continued to cause damage to housing and livelihoods, increasing vulnerability, particularly in rural, mountainous and coastal areas.

To ensure continued growth in per capita income and further improvements in living standards in 2026, the office recommended that the Government and local authorities continue to effectively implement social security programs, improve job quality and employment opportunities, maintain timely support for vulnerable groups, and strengthen disaster preparedness and climate change adaptation through early warning systems, safe residential planning and livelihood transition support.

VNA