Vietnamese athletes win two medals at fifth Asian U18 Athletics Championship

Vietnamese young athletes won one gold and one bronze at the fifth Asian U18 Athletics Championship which closed on April 30 in Uzbekistan. ​

Nguyen Khanh Linh finished first in the girls' 1,500m with a time of 4min 35.15sec. The 17-year-old defended her top place grabbed from last year's event.

Aiana Bolatbekkyzy of Kazakhstan came second and Maftuna Ahmedova of the hosts was third.

Later, Do Hoang Nghia claimed a bronze in the boys' high jump. After six attempts, Nghia's best result was 2.01m, helping him share the third podium with Kim Hyeonsik of the Republic of Korea.

Devdavs Ismailov of Uzbekistan won a gold as he jumped over 2.06m.

Rathnaweera Patabendige Nilupul Pehe of Sri Lanka bagged a silver with 2.01m. Although he has the same result as Nghia and Kim, he was placed second because he spent less attempts to beat previous heights than them.

Bui Thi Kim Anh failed in the girls' high jump with a fourth-place position.

Vietnamese young athletes will take part in the continental championship for the U20s in July in the RoK.