Vietnamese Airlines report low bookings during holidays, summer travel season

During the peak summer period of 2024 (from June 15 to July 15), the booking rate on flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to other provinces and cities remains low, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam

Specifically, the average booking rate on flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to localities is only around 50 percent on the upcoming and weekend days (June 15-17). For further days, this rate is only at 20-40 percent.

Some tourist routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City have higher booking rates than the average such as the Hanoi - Quy Nhon route with 80.7 percent on June 15 and 72.5 percent on June 16, Hanoi - Phu Quoc route with 74.9 percent on June 15, the Hanoi - Nha Trang route 73.3 percent on June 15 and 64.9 percent on June 16, the Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang route 77.7 percent on June 15, Ho Chi Minh City - Dien Bien route 78.3 percent on June 15.

On flights from localities to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the booking rate also records a similar proportion, with an average rate of over 60 percent on the upcoming days, and 20-40 percent on further days.

Higher booking rates also are on flights from localities with famous tourist destinations such as the Nha Trang - Hanoi route with 75.7 percent on June 16; the Hue - Hanoi route 93.4 percent on June 16; the Quy Nhon - Hanoi route 87.5 percent on June 16; and the Dong Hoi - Ho Chi Minh City route 88.3 percent on June 16.

Regarding airfares, on electronic information pages, Vietnamese airlines announce many different fares for flight routes. In which, there are many fares significantly lower than the maximum according to regulations for the basic economy class on domestic routes.

Specifically, on June 15, on the route with a high booking rate such as Hanoi - Quy Nhon, airlines have fares excluding taxes and fees ranging from VND 1.9 million (Bamboo Airways) to VND 2.4 million (Vietnam Airlines), equivalent to 66 - 83 percent of the maximum according to regulations ( around VND2.89 million).

For the Hanoi - Phu Quoc route, the airfare excluding taxes and fees ranges from VND2.7 million (Vietnam Airlines) to VND3.4 million (Vietjet Air), equivalent to 68 - 85 percent of the maximum according to regulations (VND4 million ).

For later departure days, airlines still have many low fares for passengers to choose from. The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam recommends that passengers should plan their travel and choose to book tickets early so that airlines can arrange personnel, optimize exploitation activities, limit flight cancellations, and reduce pressure on companies whose aircraft fleets have shrunken.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan