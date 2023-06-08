Tan Son Nhat Airport prepares for summer peak season

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to serve 150,555 flights and up to 23.9 million passengers in the summer’s peak season from June 1 to August 15.

The figure represents an increase of 6.64% in the number of flights and 7.6% in the number of passengers compared with the same period last year.

A representative of Tan Son Nhat International Airport said the airport has prepared plans to meet the high demand.

Accordingly, all units have been asked to pay attention to monitoring the flight schedule, frequency and density of flight operations in each time frame and arrange personnel to ensure airport services.

They have been required to devise a plan to prevent flooding as well as how to handle it in case bad weather affects flights, the representative said.

The airport also arranges youth union members to support passengers at the screening area and passenger hall of the domestic terminal during peak hours.

The number of passengers going through Tan Son Nhat International Airport has surged in recent years to nearly double its designed capacity.

The airport currently has two terminals, with T1 serving domestic flights and T2 handling international flights. T1 can serve up to 15 million passengers a year and T2, 10 million.

The airport was designed to handle 25 million passengers a year by 2020, but it has been receiving almost 40 million a year since 2017.