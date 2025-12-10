Vietnam–Cambodia border trade forum opens in An Giang

The Vietnam–Cambodia Border Trade Connectivity Forum in An Giang Province is designed to facilitate business linkages and expand channels for product distribution and supply.

An overview of the forum

As part of the forum, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, convened a training conference on the morning of December 10 in Tinh Bien Ward to strengthen human-resource capacity for managing and developing border-trade infrastructure.

The conference brought together leaders of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, officials of the An Giang Department of Industry and Trade, and 200 delegates, including managers and specialists from provincial departments, agencies, and enterprises both within and beyond An Giang.

Participants were briefed on several key papers, including: an overview of Vietnam–Cambodia border-trade infrastructure, current conditions and development orientations; the potential and opportunities for expanding An Giang’s border-trade infrastructure; enhancing management capacity to ensure the sustainable development of Vietnam–Cambodia border-trade infrastructure in tandem with safeguarding domestic consumption; and efforts to combat smuggling and trade fraud at border gates. Enterprises also shared their experiences regarding the challenges and advantages of conducting trade in border areas.

Ms. Vu Thi Minh Ngoc, Head of the Trade Infrastructure Division under the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development (Ministry of Industry and Trade), delivers a presentation outlining the overall landscape of Vietnam–Cambodia border-trade infrastructure, its current status, and development orientations.

The Vietnam–Cambodia Border Trade Connectivity Forum, held from December 10 to 14 in Tinh Bien Ward, is jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the An Giang People’s Committee. The event aims to support enterprises, production facilities, cooperatives, and Cambodian businesses in forging partnerships and expanding distribution and supply networks.

Ms. Nguyen Thi My Duyen, Director of Khai Duyen Co., Ltd., shares the challenges and advantages her company has experienced in cross-border production and business operations.

The forum’s agenda includes: a training conference on human-resource development for border-trade infrastructure management; a conference reviewing five years of Vietnam’s border-trade infrastructure development through 2025 with a vision to 2030; and the Vietnam–Cambodia Border Region OCOP Trade Fair.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Thuy Doan