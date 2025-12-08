Cai Mep International Terminal sets record with 2 million TEUs handled

Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) has set a new milestone by handling over 1.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the first 11 months of 2025.

The terminal has also maintained a remarkable safety record of 1,900 consecutive days, reinforcing Cai Mep’s position among the world’s top seven container ports.

On December 8, representatives of Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) in Tan Phuoc Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, reported that in the first 11 months of 2025, the terminal received and handled over 350 mother vessels, along with more than 8,000 barges and feeder vessels.

Regarding cargo throughput, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) reported a total handling volume exceeding 2 million TEUs, including both mother vessel and barge operations, of which over 1.1 million TEUs came from mother vessels, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

This represents the highest 11-month throughput in the terminal’s history. At the same time, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) has consistently maintained smooth cargo flow, with no congestion reported at berths or container yards.

Beyond its growth in throughput, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) continues to place the highest priority on safety, having maintained over 1,900 consecutive days of accident-free operations without any workday losses. This achievement underscores CMIT’s strong commitment to both safety and service quality.

Currently, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) operates eight international service routes directly linking Vietnam to Europe, both coasts of the United States, the Mediterranean, and intra-Asia destinations. This direct connectivity enables Vietnamese goods to reach major markets without transshipment, reducing transit times and lowering logistics costs.

To achieve these results, Cai Mep International Terminal (CMIT) has invested in technological applications in operations and management from its early days while continuously promoting collaborative operating models within the region. These integrated solutions have enabled CMIT to maintain stable productivity, meet international standards, and satisfy the increasingly stringent requirements of the world’s leading shipping lines.

In the first ten months of 2025, the Cai Mep–Thi Vai deepwater port complex continued to assert its role as a strategic gateway for Vietnam’s import-export activities, handling nearly 6.3 million TEUs from mother vessels, presenting a rise of more than 18 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Notably, according to the 2024 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, Cai Mep retains its position among the top seven container ports worldwide out of more than 400 ports. This consistent and commendable achievement highlights the terminal’s superior operational efficiency, as well as the seamless coordination among regulatory agencies, port authorities, and stakeholders across the maritime ecosystem.

By Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh