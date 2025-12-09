Government launches lunar new year anti-smuggling drive

Business

The Vietnamese Government has launched a nationwide anti-smuggling campaign ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year, tightening inspections across markets, warehouses, and digital platforms to curb trade fraud and counterfeit goods.

Market surveillance forces inspect a business location at Binh Tay Market in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tay Ward

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Head of the National Steering Committee on Anti-Smuggling, Trade Fraud, and Counterfeit Goods (or the National Committee 389), has signed and issued a special action plan to intensify efforts against smuggling, commercial fraud, and counterfeit goods before, during, and after the 2026 Lunar New Year.

The Deputy Prime Minister instructed ministries, agencies, and local authorities to strengthen inspections and market supervision, focusing on essential goods and high demand items used in production, trade, and consumption during the year end and Lunar New Year period. Authorities are required to closely monitor warehouses, distribution hubs, logistics centers, industrial zones, wholesale markets, and trade centers.

He also emphasized tight control of e-commerce platforms, social media channels, and digital trading applications to promptly detect and strictly punish violations involving the sale, transport, or storage of prohibited, counterfeit, or origin unknown goods, as well as intellectual property infringements.

Tax authorities and local revenue departments were directed to intensify supervision of taxpayers’ activities, combat tax-related trade fraud and evasion, and closely manage invoice use. The Deputy Prime Minister also called for enhanced tax management in high risk sectors, including e-commerce, digital platforms, tax refunds, exemptions, extensions, and transfer pricing. Measures must also target illegal invoice trading used to legalize smuggled or tax-evaded goods.

Relevant agencies are instructed to exchange and share information promptly and coordinate investigations to handle violations related to tax administration.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with ensuring a stable supply of goods to prevent hoarding, shortages, or sudden price hikes during the year-end and Lunar New Year season.

The Ministry has been asked to direct the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency to cooperate with relevant agencies to proactively review e-commerce sites, especially cross-border low-cost platforms, as well as websites and social media applications such as Facebook, Zalo, TikTok to identify and sanction any illegal business activities conducted through digital channels.

The peak enforcement campaign will run from December 16, 2025 to March 15, 2026.

