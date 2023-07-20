Vietnam wraps Ju-Jitsu World Championship with 1 silver, 2 bronze medals

The Vietnamese jujitsu team has completed their participation in the 2023 JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championship held in Mongolia with one silver and two bronze medals.

The tournament came to a close after the final competitions on July 19, local time, in Mongolia. At the conclusion of the championship, the Vietnamese jujitsu team secured one silver and two bronze medals.

The Vietnamese jujitsu team had a promising start, with athlete Phung Thi Hue winning a silver medal in the women's 45kg category. After that, the rest of the athletes competed in their respective weight divisions.

In the women's 52kg category, athlete Dang Thi Huyen earned a bronze medal. Two months ago, Huyen had already become a remarkable figure in the Vietnamese jujitsu team during the 32nd SEA Games when she faced an injury on the mat but refused to give up, showing her determination to compete and ultimately secure a silver medal in Cambodia. At the 2023 JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championship, Huyen again showcased her skills and determination, claiming the third-place position in her weight division. The gold medal in her category was achieved by South Korean athlete Im Eon Ju, while the silver medal was claimed by Aronov Pnina from Israel.

In the performance category, Nguyen Ngoc Bich and Trinh Ke Duong won the silver medal. The gold medal in the performance discipline was achieved by a pair of athletes from Thailand, while the second place was secured by a pair of athletes from Romania.

Mr. Tran Van Thach, Head of the Vietnamese jujitsu team, emphasized that the participating athletes are the core members of the Vietnamese jujitsu team, who are currently gearing up for ASIAD 19-2022. Therefore, this event served as a crucial test for their preparation. In this year's Ju-Jitsu World Championship, the top-ranking team was the UAE jujitsu team with an impressive four gold medals, while second place was taken by the Thai jujitsu team with two gold medals.