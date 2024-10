The Vietnamese sepak takraw team brought good news with two championships at the 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship.

Vietnamese sepak takraw team

The 2024 World Sepak Takraw Championship is taking place in Tianjin, China.

At the final match of the men's individual, sepak takraw player Ho Phuoc Sang satisfactorily defeated a player from Hong Kong (China) to earn a golden medal.

Besides, female sepak takraw player Pham Thi To Nguyen successfully won 2-0 ahead Chinese player to earn a golden medal at the women's singles match.

Therefore, the Vietnamese sepak takraw team had achieved the most two important golden medals at the championship.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong