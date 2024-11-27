Vietnam wins two bronze medals at FIDE World Cadet Chess Championships 2024

The Vietnamese chess team participated in the FIDE World Cadet Chess Championship U8, U10, U12 held in Italy and secured two bronze medals in the U10 boys' and U12 girls' categories.

The tournament concluded on November 26 (local time) and featured competitions for young players in the U8, U10, and U12 age groups for both boys and girls.

Vietnam's youth chess squad included Le Anh Tu, Nguyen Le Nguyen, Mai Duc Kien, Nguyen Quang Anh, Nguyen Truong An Khang, Nguyen Minh, Nguyen Phuc Cao Danh, Nguyen Thanh San, Tong Thai Hoang An, Tran Le Vy, Tran Hoang Bao An, Pham Nhu Y, and Nguyen Vu Bao Chau.

In the U12 girls' category, after 11 standard rounds, Tong Thai Hoang An scored 8.5 points to claim third place and win an individual bronze medal. She lost two matches, drew one, and won the remaining games, securing her position among the top three. Hoang An is a promising young player from Ho Chi Minh City and the daughter of international grandmaster Nguyen Thi Thanh An.

Hoang An wins a bronze medal this year in the U12 girls' category.

In the U8 category, Nguyen Vu Bao Chau, a highly anticipated player, finished seventh with 7.5 points after 11 rounds, falling short of the medal rankings.

In the U10 boys' category, Nguyen Quang Anh also played 11 rounds, earning 8.5 points to secure third place and a bronze medal. Quang Anh’s strong performance included eight wins, one draw, and only two losses.

Chess player Nguyen Quang Anh secures third place in the group.

This year’s championship drew over 700 players from 82 countries and territories worldwide, making it a highly competitive event.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan