Vietnam wins three golds on Day 1 of CMAS Asian Finswimming Championships 2023

The competition commenced on November 25, and in the initial events, the team secured three gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

On the opening day of the 18th Asian Finswimming Championships and the 6th CMAS Asian Junior Finswimming Championships in Phuket, Thailand, the Vietnamese finswimming team accomplished three major victories.

The competition commenced on November 25, and in the initial events, the team secured three gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Vietnam earned its first gold medal in the junior boys 100m surface finswimming, with Pham Thanh Dai's performance of 38.04 seconds. The Vietnamese athlete outperformed competitors in the final to secure the top position in this event. In the same competition, Dai's teammate, Dang Phu Quoc, also contested in the final, finishing in third place. Furthermore, Pham Thanh Dai claimed another gold medal in the junior boys 400m surface finswimming, recording an impressive time of 3 minutes and 9.93 seconds.

In the junior women's 400m surface finswimming, Nguyen Tran San San clinched the gold medal with a first-place finish in a time of 3 minutes and 30.22 seconds. In this event, Lim Ji-won from South Korea intensely pursued San San, but the Vietnamese swimmer was determined to overtake and cross the finish line first, securing the gold medal. Lim Ji-won earned the silver medal, while Nguyen Anh Tu, competing in the same distance, secured third place and received the bronze medal.

The CMAS Asian Finswimming Championships 2023 commences with the events of the 6th CMAS Asian Junior Finswimming Championships before progressing to the 18th Asian Finswimming Championships. The competition hosts nearly 400 athletes representing 15 countries and territories across the continent. The tournament will run until November 29.