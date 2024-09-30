Sports

Vietnam wins silver at 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships

Vietnam's top aerobic gymnasts delivered strong performances, earning an important silver medal at the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

Vietnam wins silver in 5-person team event at the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Italy. (Photo: FIG)
Vietnam wins silver in 5-person team event at the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Italy. (Photo: FIG)

The 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships concluded on September 29 in Italy, with Vietnam fielding five athletes, namely Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi, Nguyen Viet Anh, and Vuong Hoai An.

Competing in the 5-person group final, the team faced tough opponents from South Korea, Romania, Hungary, France, China, Spain, and host nation Italy. Vietnam scored 20.622 points, securing second place and the silver medal. China claimed the gold with 20.794 points, while Italy took bronze with 20.483 points.

In the 3-person group event, the Vietnamese team finished 6th with a score of 20.266. China's second team won with 20.550 points. In the men's individual event, Nguyen Che Thanh also finished 6th with 20.100 points. Spain's Mane Miquel won the event with 21.750 points.

Earlier in 2024, Vietnam successfully hosted the 9th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships in June, earning praise from the Asian Gymnastics Federation for its organization and technical standards. The results from the 18th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships will provide valuable insights for the team as they continue to develop their competitive strategy.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan

