Vietnam wins poomsae gold at Asian Taekwondo Championship

Vietnam won a gold on the last day of the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship's poomsae (performance) discipline on May 15 in the central city of Da Nang.

Chau Tuyet Van, Lien Thi Tuyet Mai and Nguyen Thi Le Kim (from left to right) top the podium of the 2024 Asian Taekwondo Championship's women's team T30 recognized poomsae category. (Photo courtesy of Taekwondo Vietnam)

The host martial artists, Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Le Kim and Lien Thi Tuyet Mai, persuaded judges in the women's team T30 recognized poomsae, beating Indian rivals in the final match.

It was a big jump of Vietnamese performers as they only took a bronze in the previous event in 2022.

Their teammates also secured the silver in the men's team T30 recognized poomsae by Nguyen Dinh Toan, Nguyen Van Truong and Vu Thanh Duong; and three bronzes in the mixed pair U30 and T30 recognised poomsae, women's team U30 recognized poomsae, and mixed team over-17 recognized poomsae.

After two days, Vietnamese athletes secured one gold, one silver and nine bronzes.

Earlier, on the first day of the tournament, the Vietnamese athletes won six bronze medals.

Pham Quoc Viet came third in the men's U30 individual poomsae. Luu Quyen Phuoc was third in the men's over-17 individual freestyle. Nguyen Thien Phung took bronze in the men's U40 individual. Nguyen Phan Khanh Han earned her medal in the women's over-17 individual freestyle and Lien Thi Tuyet Mai finished third in the women's U40 individual recognized.

The championship will continue with kyorugi (combat) matches on May 16-18 at the Tien Son Sports Complex.

