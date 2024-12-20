Vietnam wins multiple medals at 2024 AWF Asian Youth &Junior Championships

Vietnamese weightlifting team began competing in the 2024 AWF Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Doha, Qatar on December 19 (local time).

On the first day of the competition, young Vietnamese weightlifters made a mark by quickly securing multiple medals.

Female athlete Ka Hoai secures a silver medal with a total lift of 152 kilograms. (Photo: AWF)

In particular, female athlete Ka Hoai secured two gold medals in the women’s 45 kilograms and 86 kilograms and four silver medals in snatch events for the 45 kilograms, 66 kilograms categories and a total lift of 152 kilograms.

Additionally, Vietnam also secured two silver medals by athlete Hoang Khanh Vy in the 40kg and 73kg categories and a bronze medal with a total lift of 125 kilograms.

As for the men’s 49kg Podium at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Championships, weightlifter Bui Minh Dao won two silvers and one bronze medal. Besides, he also got one more silver and one more bronze medals in the men’s 114kg Podium with a total lift of 204 kilograms and in the men’s 90 kilogram category.

Female athlete Tran Thi Bac competed in the 45kg category on the first day of competition, obtaining a silver medal with a result of 87 kilograms.

The tournament will continue until December 26.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong