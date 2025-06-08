Sports

Vietnam wins first medals at 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open

SGGPO

Vietnamese athletes earned two silver medals and one bronze medal on the opening day of the 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open.

In the women’s 4x100m relay final, four Vietnamese athletes, namely Ha Thi Thu, Le Thi Cam Tu, Kha Thanh Truc and Phung Thi Hue, finished in second with a time of 44.38 seconds to win the silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay team. The gold medal went to the Indian relay team.

img-5595-5605-3743.jpg
The women’s 4x100m relay team wins a silver medal at the 2025 Taiwan Athletics Open. (Photo: Minh Minh)

In another result, Vietnamese athlete Tran Dinh Son finished in second in the men's 400m final with a time of 46.18 seconds, earning a silver medal. The champion of the event was Min Kyu Shin from the Republic of Korea.

The bronze medal for Vietnam's athletics team was claimed by young athlete Doan Thu Hang in the women’s 3,000m hurdles race, finishing with a time of 10 minutes 57.72 seconds.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

