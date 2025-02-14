Vietnam wins 7 U14 golds at Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship 2025

Young Vietnamese jujitsu fighters claimed seven gold medals, securing third place in the U14 category at the 2nd Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship 2025.

"Our U14 athletes showed great effort and determination, earning well-deserved medals. Some were competing on this stage for the first time, yet they fought with remarkable resolve," said Mr. Tran Van Thach, Head of Vietnam’s youth jujitsu team.

The 2nd Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship 2025 is taking place in Thailand, featuring male and female competitors in the U14, U16, and U18 categories. The U14 events concluded first.

Vietnam’s U14 jujitsu team finished third with seven gold, eight silver, and 18 bronze medals. The gold medalists included Tran Ho Tuyet Anh (female 44kg), La Thi Nhu Quynh (female 57kg), Nguyen Yen Nhi (fighting female 32kg), Hoang Thi Dan Thuy (fighting female 36kg), Tran Ho Tuyet Anh (fighting female 44kg), Ly Thi Yen (fighting female 48kg), and To Khanh (fighting male 40kg).

Host nation Thailand led the U14 standings with 15 gold, 16 silver, and 29 bronze medals. Vietnam’s coaching staff remains focused on achieving more gold medals in the U16 and U18 events, set to take place from February 14 to 16. Tournament organizers confirmed that 536 athletes from 26 teams have registered for these categories. Vietnam’s youth jujitsu team will have 48 fighters competing in the U16 and U18 events.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan