Vietnam wins 24 gold medals, dominates 2025 Wrestling Championship

Vietnam’s national wrestling team claimed first at the 2025 Southeast Asian & Invitation Wrestling Championship, which concluded on May 12 in Singapore.

Athlete Nguyen Thi My Hanh wins a gold medal at the 2025 Southeast Asian and Invitation Wrestling Championship. (Photo: MH)

At this year’s tournament, wrestlers competed in the freestyle event, men’s Greco-Roman, women’s freestyle wrestling and the U17 category.

The Vietnamese national wrestling team participated in this tournament, with 30 athletes.

The emerging athletes participate in the tournament, contributing to the team's overall success. (Photo: Ta Dinh)

The coaching staff said that all members showcased strong technical skills and gained the valuable experiences in preparations of other Southeast Asian teams ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong