Vietnam in same group with opponent Thailand in AFF Women's Championship 2025

According to the official draw, the Vietnam women’s national football team will compete against Thailand in the group stage of the 2025 AFF Women’s Championship.

The draw ceremony took place in the capital city of Hanoi on the morning of June 9.

Overview of the draw ceremony (Photo: Doan Nhat)

A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament, including host country-Vietnam, Australia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Result of the draw

Teams are divided into two group stages. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

As the host nation, Vietnam is automatically placed in Group A of the AFF Women's Championship 2025.

The lucky draw puts women's teams from Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia in Group A with opponent Vietnam, while Group B includes women’s teams from the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Australia and Timor-Leste.

According to the tournament format of a round-robin stage, teams compete against each other within their group to determine the final standings. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The 2025 AFF Women’s Championship will take place from August 6 to August 19 in Hai Phong and Viet Tri, Phu Tho Province.

By Huong Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

